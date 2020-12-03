Bossip Video

As the world continues to spin many are still disgusted Cannabis is still isn’t legal around the globe and still listed as a dangerous substance on many international lists. Each election one of the top items on ballots will always be cannabis until it’s legalized everywhere. Places that have already legalized the drug have seen big upsides in revenue in their city and a reduction in crime. According to Complex, the United Nations is taking the first step toward how everyday people look at Cannabis.

“The U.N. Commission on Narcotic Drugs has voted to remove cannabis as a Schedule IV controlled substance, a designation reserved for the most dangerous substances, such as heroin. This particular classification is a subgroup of Category I in that a substance is considered to be “highly addictive and highly liable for abuse,” but also “particularly harmful and of extremely limited medical or therapeutic value.” “Even though the U.S. voted in favor of a reclassification of cannabis, a State Department spokesperson was adamant that their stance on this issue will not alter the status of marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act.”

Hopefully, this lets everyone start rethinking their opposition to making the drug legal everywhere, and also hope we can start freeing some of the innocent people arrested on drug charges related to Cannabis.