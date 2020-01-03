High Hopes: Illinois Cannabis Sales Reach $3.2 Million On First Day Of Legalization
The people of Illinois celebrated their New Year right, taking full advantage of some new legislation that went into effect on January 1.
According to reports from CNN, the state saw a haul of almost $3.2 million in sales of recreational marijuana on its first day being legal. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation revealed that the state’s 37 dispensaries accounted for 77,128 transactions, totaling more than $3.17 million. The Chicago Tribune says Illinois had the strongest first-day sales for any state that has legalized marijuana.
Back in June, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the Cannabis Regulation and Taxation Act into law. Under the Illinois law, taxes obtained from sales would first be used to expunge about 770,000 minor cannabis-related cases, and any remaining funds would be put towards support drug treatment and enforcement programs.
“The amazing thing about that is that there’s a significant portion of these dollars that go directly into this community reinvestment fund, so we can continue to rebuild communities that have been hardest hit by the war on drugs,” Toi Hutchinson, Governor Prtizker’s senior adviser for cannabis control, said. “So sales are great but let’s never lose sight on the impact that we’re having on families around this state.”
This bill will allow for residents of Illinois 21 and older to possess 30 grams of cannabis “flower.” Non-residents can only have up to 15 grams.
