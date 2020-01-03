High Hopes: Illinois Cannabis Sales Reach $3.2 Million On First Day Of Legalization

Cannabis Sales In Illinois Reach $3.2 Million In One Day

The people of Illinois celebrated their New Year right, taking full advantage of some new legislation that went into effect on January 1.

According to reports from CNN, the state saw a haul of almost $3.2 million in sales of recreational marijuana on its first day being legal. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation revealed that the state’s 37 dispensaries accounted for 77,128 transactions, totaling more than $3.17 million. The Chicago Tribune says Illinois had the strongest first-day sales for any state that has legalized marijuana.