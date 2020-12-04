Bossip Video

TV One is bringing in the holiday cheer this weekend with a family-friendly movie for you and yours to enjoy. “Christmas Dilemma”, directed by Essence Atkins, follows a newlywed couple as they struggle to decide which set of in-laws they should join for their first Christmas. The film also marks Essence Atkins’ directorial debut.

“I am blessed to have the opportunity to collaborate with TV One once again to direct my first movie,” Atkins said in a statement about “Christmas Dilemma.” “I am immeasurably grateful for the opportunity to helm a film that I can declare I’m proud of. This entire experience has taught me so much and was a true delight.”

The stars of the film including Christopher B. Duncan of “The Jamie Foxx Show” fame recently praised Essence as an “actors director” and said she was a “joy to work with.”

An official press release describes “Christmas Dilemma” this way;

“Christmas Dilemma follows a newlywed couple Jay (BJ Britt as seen in Being Mary Jane, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) and Monica (Brittany Hall as seen in Ballers, Satisfaction) as they struggle to decide which set of in-laws they should join for their first Christmas. After each pleads their case and even attempts a little trickery, they decide to bypass the guaranteed disappointment of picking one family over the other. Unbeknownst to them, the decision is made for them when their families show up at their home unexpectedly. Drama ensues as the in-laws clash, long-lost relatives decide to make an appearance, and Jay’s grandmother joins the holiday festivities accompanied her caretaker who just happens to be Jay’s gorgeous ex-girlfriend.

