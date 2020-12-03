Bossip Video

After a month-long battle with COVID-19, Jeremih is finally being released from the hospital tomorrow.

The singer’s good friend, Chance The Rapper, is the one who let fans know the good news, taking to Instagram to announce that Jeremih is finally on the mend.

I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME,” the rapper tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

He went on to write, “Thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony.”

Two weeks ago, following grim news about the singer’s coronavirus diagnosis, Jeremih’s family told TMZ that his condition had taken a turn for the better. He was reportedly transferred from the Intensive Care Unit to another section of the hospital where he was said to be on a promising road to recovery–and now, he’s seemingly gotten even better as he prepares to leave the hospital.
This follows fellow entertainers, including 50 Cent and Hitmaka, posting to social media last month, where they revealed that Jeremih had been hospitalized in his hometown of Chicago. They were asking for prayers from fans because, at the time, he was unresponsive.
Prayers up to Jeremih and the entire family!
