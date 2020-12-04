Bossip Video

Following reports that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially a couple, the two of them were seen taking a romantic stroll together through New York City.

Both musicians were seen bundled up in some big jackets and matching masks as they were photographed walking around NYC on Wednesday. The couple wasn’t showing any PDA, but that could have more to do with the fact that it was freezing in New York and both parties seem more concerned with staying warm.

Rih and Rocky have been friends since at least 2013 when the latter opened up for Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour. After her split from billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel, who she dated for 3 years, RiRi was seen hanging out with her longtime friend, which is when dating rumors started to make rounds. Earlier this week, reports confirmed that Rocky and the multi-hyphenate were dating, which was made more legitimate by the alleged couple being spotted having dinner together at the Beatrice Inn in NYC over the Thanksgiving weekend.

These new photos are simply the latest time we’ve seen Rihanna and the rapper out together, which has happened several times this year. Over the summer, she included him in her Fenty Skin campaign, where the two conducted several interviews together promoting the collab.