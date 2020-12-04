Bossip Video

There will be no heart-shaped herb to make our immune systems stronger to combat COVID-19…

Last night, Black Panther star and the part of the Steve McQueen’s upcoming mini-series Small Axe, Letitia Wright, stepped into her first public controversy. The COVID-19 vaccine is fast-approaching and the conversation surrounding the fears of taking it is growing more loudly by the day.

Letitia posted a link to a YouTube video show hosted by a British bruv named Tomi Arayomi called On The Table that addresses some of the hesitancy that people are feeling. Problem is, the anti-vax movement in America is generally seen as incredibly problematic as it leaves people susceptible to diseases that modern medicine has put to bed a long time ago. Additionally, the video features all sorts of homophobic and transphobic bits like this one below.

God dammit. This is from the video Letitia Wright linked. Turns out shes crazy AND transphobic too 😐😐😐 pic.twitter.com/zCQTgi9r6Z — Borkeye 🏹🐶 (@bork_21) December 4, 2020

The dragging was pointed and unrelenting.

This seems about right pic.twitter.com/zU2wtAH2oJ — Todoroki's Side Piece (@MariBryson) December 4, 2020

letitia wright having the same intellect as summer walker was not on my 2020 bingo card — sagittarius sissy (@KrisBeKnowin) December 4, 2020

This morning, Letitia didn’t take the criticism in-stride as she became defensive about the legitimate concerns that people expressed about her tweet.

if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled 😂 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

The message must have soaked in overnight because this morning, Letitia hopped back on Twitter in an attempt to clean up on aisle 6. There wasn’t really an apology, but more of an…explanation?

my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else. — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

Still sounds pretty defensive and Letitia doesn’t seem to understand that you can’t separate the few things that she might agree with by using straight-up homophobia and transphobia.

Fans and followers flocked to the star’s comments to give their 2 cents.

“I’m gonna wait before jumping on the vaccine so I can see clinical trials on the general populous. it seems like all this news of a godsend vaccine came out of the blue and we still don’t know of the long term side effects,” wrote one user.

Other Twitter goers expressed their frustrations with Wright’s seemingly questionable message.

“I think the lesson is to know exactly what you’re posting before you post it,” another commenter replied. “I get your concern for what’s going into your body, of course, but the video contained harmful and hateful misinformation. If you seek information, scientific research is more reliable than Twitter.”

Welp!

What do YOU think about Letitia Wright’s tweet? Was she getting too controversial? Tell us down below.