Understandably, Letitia Wright simply isn’t ready to discuss what a Black Panther sequel might look like following the death of Chadwick Boseman.

In a recent interview with Net-A-Porter, the actress quickly shot down the idea of thinking about replacements for the late star. Wright explained that the team behind the massive Marvel hit is too wrapped up in the process of grieving to even think about someone else playing T’Challa in the future.

“We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about,” she said. “The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it.”

This response from Wright, who plays Boseman’s little sister in the film, matches the tone of the heartfelt tribute she posted after news of Boseman’s passing broke. Even though they were close both on and off screen, her words made it clear that Chadwick’s death came as a surprise to her.

“Words can’t describe how I feel, how we all feel, that losing you is forced upon us. To accept this is as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye,” she said in a clip shared to Instagram shortly after his passing. “I messaged you a couple times but I thought you were just busy. I didn’t know you were dealing with so much. But against all the odds you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you.”

Most fans would be upset to see anyone else play T’Challa in a future film, with many hoping the storyline of the sequel follows the comic books, where Letitia’s character, Shuri, takes over for her older brother.