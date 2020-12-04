Bossip Video

As a special episode of Euphoria dropped on Thursday night, the show’s star, Zendaya, called into Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about bringing the show back for a few episodes before being able to shoot a full second season.

As most fans of the series already know, Drake is an executive producer for Euphoria. Because of his role in the behind-the-scenes of the show, it makes sense that he would attend events with the cast and crew, and because of that, there’s been a longstanding rumor that he passed out “bags of cash” at the show’s season one wrap party.

Now, more than a year after TMZ initially reported this rumor, Zendaya has finally confirmed that there is, indeed, some truth to that story.

During her interview on Kimmel, Zendaya was asked if Drizzy really brought fit bags filled with money to the party, which is when she clarified some elements of the story.

“It wasn’t exactly that,” she explained. “I don’t know the full situation, but I know at our wrap party, Drake was gifting money. People would enter into a raffle, and people won money, which was cool, especially for our crew members. They were very, very happy about that.”

Ehhh, close enough. Check out the full interview for yourself down below:

Last September, Coleman made history as the 24-year-old became the youngest recipient of an Emmy for her role in “Euphoria.” She won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Zendaya is the second Black woman in the academy’s history to receive the coveted award and she joins Viola Davis who trailblazed the category back in 2015.

Zendaya has also recently become the face of the high fashion brand Valentino. In a statement, the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli shared why they chose the former Disney star to bring change to the company’s storied aesthetic.

“The reason why we chose Zendaya as the new face for Valentino is because she perfectly embodies and represents what Valentino is and stands for today,” Piccioli explained. “She is a powerful and fierce young woman that uses her talent and her work to express herself, her values and her generation as well.”

Congrats Zendaya!