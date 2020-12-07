Bossip Video

Cardi B is once again facing backlash online, this time for her tweets asking her followers whether or not she should drop $88,000 on a purse during a pandemic.

It all started on Sunday, December 6, when the rapper tweeted out a question to her fans, writing, “Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting.”

Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting 😩😩😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

Who knows what kind of replies Belcalis thought she would get…or why she tweeted this to her followers rather than sending this one to the group chat–but regardless, us poor folk weren’t happy about it.

You asking a bunch of poor motherfuckers in the middle of a panoramic ? Chile. — JUSTICE FOR BRANDON ROBERTS (@r0yalti) December 6, 2020

Donate the money to hungry people. Tweets like this are why we want to eat the rich. — The divorcee of Frankenstein 🦄🌈♥️ (@Jordanaglama) December 6, 2020

Abolish celebrities — Barack Obama is a Ronald Reagan Democrat 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) December 6, 2020

Initially, in response to the criticism she was met with, the rapper sent out a tweet offering to match donations to charities if people shared their receipts.

“I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation,” she tweeted. “Lets match energy.”

Any charity or foundation drop your receipts 🧾 under the comment I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation.Lets match energy. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

She also responded to some fans, directly, who told her to donate money to charity, since she has so much of it laying around. Her main argument, throughout this whole back-and-forth, seems to be asking all the people telling her to donate what they have donated, since they’re so concerned…even though they’re not the ones buying $88,000 purses.

I already donated 2 million dollars this year and I’m doing something very special in a another country that will be done with next year.What have you donated ? https://t.co/FRYERsIKu5 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

She went on to respond to another fan, admitting that she’s scared to tweet at all, anymore, because people seem to find a problem with anything she has to say.

“BRO ALL I DID WAS ASK ABOUT A F***IN PURSE !” she wrote. “Ooommggggg I’m getting scared to tweet bro.Im just going to tweet by bible quotes here.”

BRO ALL I DID WAS ASK ABOUT A FUCKIN PURSE !😩😩ooommggggg I’m getting scared to tweet https://t.co/bTxVpRDkvj just going to tweet by bible quotes here. https://t.co/Hg6HLOlpde — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020

Later on, Cardi–very reluctantly–apologized for her initial tweet, pointing out that people never ask Donald Trump for an apologies when he messes up (we’re gonna have to get the fact checker working on that one).

“Ok guys I apologize. There you happy ?!” she wrote. “I don’t see ya askin trump for a apology when he out here missing COVID meetings to play golf but..”

Ok guys I apologize.There you happy ?! I don’t see ya askin trump for a apology when he out here missing COVID meetings to play golf but 👌🏽 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020

In the end, it seems like Cardi rewarded herself for a hard day full of some Twitter back and forth with a brand new, $88,000 purse, tweeting, “Sooooooo……do ya want me to show ya the purse ?”