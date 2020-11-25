Bossip Video

Cardi B isn’t happy that Wiz Khalifa decided to reply to a tweet that mentioned her winning a GRAMMY over Nicki Minaj.

After Tuesday’s announcement of the 2021 GRAMMY nominations, which led to a lot of skepticism among both artists and fans, Wiz took the time to answer some questions about the show and how it leaves many artists feeling. He explained that he has been on the same boat as these other acts–feeling unrecognized by the Recording Academy–but still remains optimistic that one day, he will be holding a trophy.

“As a Grammy nominated artist I know how it feels. N****s always think its unfair until they get their turn,” he wrote. “Just keep workin and that time’ll come through … I felt like I got throughly robbed for ‘See You Again.’ Haven’t been bacc since, but when tha time comes ima have a joint rolled and dope ass speech ready. And it’s Taylor Gang Or Die.”

As a grammy nominated artist I know how it feels. Niggas always think its unfair until they get their turn. Just keep workin and that time'll come through. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020

After that, Wiz started replying to a bunch of fans in his mentions, having a dialogue about the GRAMMYs and the idea that even though everyone questions their legitimacy, artists still want to win.

One fan went on to challenge the awards show’s pulse, saying the Recording Academy clearly didn’t know “s**t about music” over the fact that Cardi is a Grammy winner, while Nicki Minaj is not. To that, Wiz responded with: “Most self made artists have this problem.”

Cardi won a grammy last year for Best Rap Album following the success of her popular album Invasion Of Privacy. The “Wap” rapper also had eight nominations while Nicki, who has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards, has yet to snag a trophy.

Most self made artists have this problem https://t.co/IfM8NV58rM — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020