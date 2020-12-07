Bossip Video

Dwayne Johnson is adding yet another successful business venture to his resume.

According to reports from Forbes, Johnson’s alcohol brand, Teremana Tequila, is on pace to move more than 300,000 nine-liter cases in its first year. According to Johnson’s post on Instagram following the news, this makes his brand’s beginning “the biggest launch in the history of the spirits business. “Of any spirit, ever.”

“I am so grateful and humbled to receive this mind blowing news – but I’m in this for the long term and my goal is to build a MANA fueled legacy for generations of Johnson’s,” he continued in his caption. “And we’ll happily take “The Tito’s of Tequila” any day,” he wrote in response to the headline from Forbes.

Even though this is clearly very ground-breaking for the liquor business, the multi-hyphenate isn’t satisfied.

“Our entire Teremana team and myself are quite pleased and humbled that the brand is experiencing this incredible, off-the-charts success,” Johnson said to Forbes. “But we also recognize there’s so much more work to be done. We’re building a mana fueled legacy brand and I’m in it for the long term.” “My goal with the Teremana brand was to create a tequila expression that was ultra premium quality, absolutely delicious to the taste and most importantly – affordable for everyone,” he went on to say. “When we first launched our Teremana brand, many said that I was crazy to deliver such a high quality tequila at such an affordable price, but to me the most important ‘P word’ in my business isn’t profit—it’s people. And that’s why Teremana, will always be the tequila of the people.”

Congrats to the hardest working man in Hollywood on yet another success.