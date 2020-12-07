Bossip Video

A celeb whose familiar face provided years of joy on the big and small screen has unfortunately passed away.

Natalie Desselle Reid known for her work in B*A*P*S, How to Be a Player, and the UPN series Eve, and so much more has died. The news was first confirmed by fellow actress Holly Robinson Peete who shared her grief on Twitter.

“Just absolutely decimated by this news… Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning,” she wrote. “I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed…sending out prayers to her children and husband. Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl.”

Just absolutely decimated by this news…

Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her.

She will be so missed…sending out prayers to her children and husband.

💔🙏🏽😢

Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BsyltHxKRG — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) December 7, 2020

The news was also confirmed by Natalie’s official Instagram account.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning,” the message read. “She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife.

Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever. Naturally, we are grieving and processing this profound loss and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

TMZ has since confirmed that the star was battling colon cancer, the same form of cancer Chadwick Boseman passed away from.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard, and three children. She was 53.

Before her passing, Natalie was quietly working on a B*A*P*S stage play. Je’Caryous Johnson, CEO of Je’Caryous Entertainment, the company planning the stage adaption, told The New York Post that the actress was “excited and ready to bring her iconic role as ‘Mickey’” while rehearsing in February and March this year.

“Immediately upon meeting and working with her, we fell in love with her undeniably witty, always giving and caring and hilariously show-stopping personality,” Johnson continued. “The world has truly lost one of its most angelic souls here on Earth.”

Her B*A*P*S co-star, Halle Berry, tweeted about her passing saying; “I’m in total shock … completely heartbroken. gonna need a minute.”

Twitter is now doing what it does best in spite of tragedy; graciously giving the actress her flowers.

“Eve” is one of my favorite Black sitcoms, and it wouldn’t have been the show that it was without Natalie Desselle’s comedic sensibilities. RIH. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Tsz1lI6pjO — GreatIsNate (@TheGreatIsNate) December 7, 2020

We all need friends like Mickey! Thank you Natalie Desselle-Reid for your work 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/K0LiSWojBk — Issa Rae Presents (@IssaRaePresents) December 7, 2020

One of our BAP’s just left this realm…wow Thank you Natalie for being our Black American Princess 🌹😭 pic.twitter.com/oB7k3SD1uH — We Ascending🦂 (@KW33NSOHI9H) December 7, 2020

Many know her from BAPS, but my first time experiencing her bright spirit was in Cinderella with Brandy. What a loss. RIP Natalie Desselle 💔😞 pic.twitter.com/mjnq7cE3dR — Tai. (@iSpeakTai) December 7, 2020

R.I.P. Natalie Desselle Reid.