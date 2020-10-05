‘Get Me Out Of The Game’: Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Reveals The Conversation They Had The Day Before His Death

Chadwick Boseman’s brother is opening up about the conversation they had the day before the Black Panther star died from colon cancer.

In an interview with the New York Times, Derrick–a pastor from Murfreesboro, Tennessee–remembers Chadwick telling him, “Man, I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game.”

“When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, ‘God heal him, God save him,’ to ‘God, let your will be done,'” Pastor Boseman said. “And the next day he passed away.”c

Chadwick was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer back in 2016, privately battling the disease while also carving out an absolutely incredible acting resume. Pastor Boseman goes on to recall their family prayer calls together where the actor would always say, “Hallelujah,” adding, “He never stopped saying it.”

In the same interview, Boseman’s other brother, Kevin, recalls the earlier days, when Chadwick exhibited an unnerving work ethic and spirit as he tried to make it in show business, despite his parents’ initial doubts.

“A lot of people think making it means becoming an A-list movie star,” Kevin said. “I didn’t force that. I just knew that if Chad wanted to work in the arts, he would find a way and take care of himself.” He went on to say, “He always did his best. His best was incredible.”