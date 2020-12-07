Bossip Video

Chadwick Boseman Honored By MTV With The “Hero For The Ages” Award.

This year we lost a lot of great people in entertainment but one of the most heartbreaking losses was Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick’s death hit harder because we learned through his passing that he had been suffering in silence the entire time. During his biggest moments, he was battling colon cancer that would ultimately take his life. Chadwick brought joy to many portraying black icons on the screen but his role as the Black Panther was seen by everyone far and wide over the globe. MTV honored Chadwick in a special way during their recent Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time event. The award was presented by Robert Downey Jr, and Don Cheadle who worked beside Chadwick in all of his Marvel movies and were mentors to the actor. The award is earned by those whose heroism on-screen was only surpassed by the true hero they were off-screen and Chadwick earned it in every way possible.

You can watch the ‘Hero For The Ages’ award presentation from RDJ and Don Cheadle below and check your local listings to watch the entire show.