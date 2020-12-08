Bossip Video

Two pre-teens took the road trip of a life time in a Range Rover without any driving experience.

Growing up, all of us have done things that we probably aren’t very proud of. Everyone’s gotten in trouble and gotten punished for doing something our parents told us not to do, but we did anyway. Some of those things we will hear about well into adulthood, and some that have to be told again at every family gathering (whenever those return). Still, your family story will probably never compare to this one from Queens, New York.

According to reports from Complex, a 12-year-old stole a Range Rover and drove all the way to New Jersey with his 7-year-old cousin riding shotgun.

The two had been reported missing shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday. Their ride, a white Range Rover, was spotted in the afternoon by New Jersey State Police after passing into the Garden State from Staten Island. A local CBS affiliate writes that those troopers flashed their lights and turned on the siren to get the preteen driver to pull over, but that the boy subsequently hit the gas and took off. It’s not clear if those troopers were aware that it was just children in the car, and they reportedly made the decision to back off for the kids’ safety.

Simultaneously the SUV was being tracked through readers for EZPass.

The kids were located around 2 p.m. local time and authorities believe this all started from a social media challenge to take a car and drive it until it ran out of gas. Now, we just have to wait and see if the two kids’ footage makes it to Tik-Tok to see how the energy was during the road trip to nowhere.