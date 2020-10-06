Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia puts her COVID test on blast on Tik Tok
Spy Kids: Kellyanne Conway’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Claudia Puts Her Lying, COVID-Contracting, Profanity-Spewing Mother On Tik Tok Blast
Kellyanne Conway has been one of Donald Trump’s most strident bootlickers since day 1. She has spun, equivocated, and flat-out lied on behalf of her benefactor-in-chief for years now. She even coined the inexplicably stupid phrase “alternative facts” to describe the bevy of blatant bulls#!t that her bogus boss has sent her into the streets to sell the American people.
Nothing she says can be trusted.
Luckily, Kellyanne has a 15-year-old daughter named Claudia who likes nothing more than putting her sycophantic mother on blast for her clownery. In fact, Claudia announced to the world that her mother had contracted the disease before Kellyanne could press send on her tweet…
Last night, Claudia captured a candid moment in which her irate matriarch cursed her out for “causing disruption”.
People became concerned about Claudia after she was seen on Tik Tok speaking in pig latin as if she was a hostage in a new Liam Neeson movie.
Kellyanne must have gotten all kinds of angry phone calls from her orange zaddy because she was on Twitter at 2 o’clock in the damn morning trying to put out the fire.
Too late, Kellyanne. We’ve already watched this episode of Keeping Up With The Conways and unlike Kris Jenner, you are not the mom-xecutive producer.
On Monday night (Oct. 5) Claudia also speculated about President Trump’s health with her following after his release from Walter Reed medical center. “guys lmao he’s not doing ‘better” she shared with her 1.2 million followers on TikTok.
Apparently, little Claudia is the only one who’s got some damn sense. This isn’t the first time she’s called out Trump too. She’s been sharing alot of anti-Trump content via her Twitter and TikTok urging her younger following to vote him out. And by the looks of her Twitter, her mom’s support of Cheetoh has really put a strain on their relationship.
