Spy Kids: Kellyanne Conway’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Claudia Puts Her Lying, COVID-Contracting, Profanity-Spewing Mother On Tik Tok Blast

Kellyanne Conway has been one of Donald Trump’s most strident bootlickers since day 1. She has spun, equivocated, and flat-out lied on behalf of her benefactor-in-chief for years now. She even coined the inexplicably stupid phrase “alternative facts” to describe the bevy of blatant bulls#!t that her bogus boss has sent her into the streets to sell the American people.

Nothing she says can be trusted.

Luckily, Kellyanne has a 15-year-old daughter named Claudia who likes nothing more than putting her sycophantic mother on blast for her clownery. In fact, Claudia announced to the world that her mother had contracted the disease before Kellyanne could press send on her tweet…

Claudia Conway just revealed on TikTok that her mom, Kellyanne Conway, has COVID: "She told me not to post this but I'm so furious please wear your masks guys" pic.twitter.com/oQWGLQC2si — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) October 3, 2020

Last night, Claudia captured a candid moment in which her irate matriarch cursed her out for “causing disruption”.

This mother-daughter moment between Kellyanne and Claudia Conway. “You’re taping me again?!” pic.twitter.com/nAOpQfjxCv — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 6, 2020

People became concerned about Claudia after she was seen on Tik Tok speaking in pig latin as if she was a hostage in a new Liam Neeson movie.

UHH WHATS HAPPENING ON CLAUDIA CONWAYS LIVE pic.twitter.com/3yulucTjyn — Black Lives Matter (@MadelineAbiera) October 6, 2020

Kellyanne must have gotten all kinds of angry phone calls from her orange zaddy because she was on Twitter at 2 o’clock in the damn morning trying to put out the fire.

My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant. She has access to top doctors & health care & lives comfortably Like all of you, she speculates on social media Yet she’s 15 You are adults We have COVID, but it’s clear who’s really sick — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 6, 2020

Too late, Kellyanne. We’ve already watched this episode of Keeping Up With The Conways and unlike Kris Jenner, you are not the mom-xecutive producer.

On Monday night (Oct. 5) Claudia also speculated about President Trump’s health with her following after his release from Walter Reed medical center. “guys lmao he’s not doing ‘better” she shared with her 1.2 million followers on TikTok.

Apparently, little Claudia is the only one who’s got some damn sense. This isn’t the first time she’s called out Trump too. She’s been sharing alot of anti-Trump content via her Twitter and TikTok urging her younger following to vote him out. And by the looks of her Twitter, her mom’s support of Cheetoh has really put a strain on their relationship.

reminder that a third party vote is a vote for trump!! don’t feed into the fire. we must get him OUT. i am compelling my younger audience, if you can, to VOTE. every vote counts. — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 29, 2020