HAPPY BIRTHDAY, NICKI!

In honor of Nicki Minaj’s 38th birthday, we compiled the MegaBaddie’s hottest thirst traps over the years where she’s reigned as one of Rap’s biggest superstars.

We haven’t seen much of the outspoken Rap queen who recently gave birth to a precious bundle of joy before resurfacing to let her Barbie bazooka BLAM on the Grammys.

“Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation,” the rapper tweeted. “They gave it to the white man Bon Iver.”

This annual reminder from the Grammy-less Queen comes as the storied organization completely ignored some culture-shifting albums in their nominations.

Lil Baby’s double-platinum “My Turn” album and Roddy Ricch’s “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” were both snubbed in a shocking-but-not-very-shocking moment that stirred up outrage across social media.

While the Grammys are basically known for getting the nominations and the winners wrong–especially in Rap and Hip-Hop categories–people were still bothered by all of the oversights made for the 2021 ceremony.

The Weeknd was another artist who took to social media to slam the Grammys for their flawed nominations.

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” tweeted the “Star Boy” singer. “You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency…”

As for Nicki Minaj, it’s obvious that she still remembers that loss vividly, but luckily, all of her fans–and fans of music in general–agree that her snub that night was egregious.

How are celebrating Nicki’s birthday this year? Tell us down below and peep her most ICONIC social media moments on the flip.