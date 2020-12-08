Bossip Video

Jhené Aiko is letting her fans know the real reason why she consciously decided to stop using the n-word in her music a while back.

The conversation started when one fan (seemingly quite randomly) asked Jhené Aiko what she was “mixed with.” From her response, it was pretty obvious this was a question the singer wasn’t very fond of after hearing it over, and over, and over again.

“Whispers, cat hair, slauson asphalt and sand from venice beach,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. In another, Aiko went on explain further.

“I am less black than someone half black, but also less white [than] someone half white… and asian is the least thing i am,” she continued. “So at this point, it’s whatever they want me to be.”

Unsurprisingly, this exchange made it’s way over to The Shade Room, which is when Jhené jumped back into the conversation, giving a more detailed breakdown of her family tree.

“I have a japanese grandfather and a creole/dominican grandmother on my mothers side… and both of my fathers parents are black and white. my dna results came in 25% asian, 33% african and 34% european,” she wrote. “So that is what i was referencing in the tweet. also, those dna sites update and change from time to time so who actually knows. Ok now im done explaining, promise i am human and i see you all as family regardless of how u view me.”

After letting everyone know the specifics, Aiko went on to explain why she was going into so much detail in the first place, saying her ancestry is part of the reason she decided to stop using the n-word in her music.

“Actually wait! lol. i would like to say one more thing that hopefully simplifies this statement,” she continued. “The discussion stemmed from the use of the n word in my music, in the past… and i let it be known i haven’t in a while and chose not to use it anymore moving forward out of respect and consideration to my ancestors and the individuals who feel uncomfortable when i say it.”