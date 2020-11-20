Bossip Video

Saweetie and Jhené Aiko have given us a visual for their collaboration, “Back to the Streets.”

Saweetie and Jhené came together for “Back to the Streets” back in October–and now, a month later, they’ve given their track the visual treatment. The West Coast natives are both strong, independent women who don’t need a man (even though they currently date two of the most famous rappers in the world, respectively) are channeling that energy for this song and for the video.

To help them portray this message, Saweetie and Jhené enlisted the help of acclaimed music video director Dave Meyers–former TDE President and Kendrick Lamar’s main squeeze) to create the visual. The song itself was co-produced by Timbaland.

In the video, both artists refuse to entertain men who aren’t forwarding their careers. The video opens with a younger Diamonte (aka Saweetie) getting her hair done as her sister turns away a boy who comes to their front door looking for her. When she asks her why she did that, her sister replies, “’cause he’s from the streets.”

Check out the video for “Back to the Streets” down below to see Saweetie and Jhené Aiko in action:

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Saweetie shared that she wanted the music video to reflect intimate moments from her childhood and to pay tribute to her Filipino, Chinese, and Black American heritage. The music video shows imagery of iconic cultural symbols that the Icy celeb grew up around while being raised in the Bay Area.

“We always see the West Coast symbols of the palm trees and the low-riders,” Saweetie shared with Teen Vogue. “I wanted to make this music video special to me and I know people will notice the symbols and overall vision.”

Saweetie has been making some serious noise this year following the success of her viral hit “Tap In.” Her forthcoming album Pretty B.*.*C.H Music is slated for release in 2021 and Saweetie says this will show off her “true artistry.”

“I think that’s it. This will be my introductory album into the rap game, this is all of me,” she explained.

What do YOU think about the new video? Tell us whether it’s hot or not down below!