The holiday season is here and we’ve got an exclusive look at a feel-good OWN film premiering December 15.

OWN’s “Cooking Up Christmas” with Meagan Holder (“Pitch”) and Lamman Rucker (OWN’s “Greenleaf”) is a family-centric holiday story that details the story of Chloe, an Atlanta based chef, and Donovan Jackson, a doting single dad and pro baseball player.

Donovan, the proud papa of three kids, needs a live-in chef to get him through the holidays. Enter Chloe who gets fired from her job just weeks before Christmas. She reluctantly takes on the private chef job at the Jackson family home to save up enough capital to live out her dream of opening her own restaurant, but soon finds herself caught up in the ups and downs of the Jacksons encounter during her residency.

Despite those ups and downs Chloe still manages to whip up her heralded Southern cuisine while her heart whips up something else entirely; love.

We’ve got an exclusive look at Chloe and Donvan’s journey. In it, we see Chloe ogling Donovan while the athlete goes for a morning run. It’s quite clear that Chloe likes what she sees.

“Cooking Up Christmas” also stars Jen Harper and Laparee Young from OWN’s “Greenleaf” and Lindsey Amani Blackwell from OWN’s “David Makes Man.” “Cooking Up Christmas” is produced for OWN by MarVista in association with Harpo Films. Executive produced by Roger M. Bobb, Lamman Rucker, Megan Ellstrom, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew.

“Cooking Up Christmas” premieres Tuesday, December 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT—will YOU be watching???