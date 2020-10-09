They’re BAAACK: ‘Ready To Love: Last Resort’ & ‘Put A Ring On It’ Coming To OWN

Sexy singles secluded on an island—oh my! OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is announcing new content courtesy of super-producer Will Packer.

Today you can take a first look at the sexy singles featured in a new season of the popular dating show, “Ready to Love.” Hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, you’ll once again see grown and sexy singles seeking lasting love, but this time there’s a HUGE twist.

The singles who all hail from Houston, will be quarantined together at a secluded mountain resort with no outside distractions. The group consists of people of various backgrounds; private chefs, realtors, consultants, and a professional guitarist. They all have one thing in common, however; they’re ready for love.

The new season will premiere on Friday, October 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT as a part of the network’s new night of unscripted fall programming.

Filling out OWN’s new Friday night lineup immediately following “Ready to Love” comes Will Packer’s freshman series “Put A Ring On It.”

“Put A Ring On It” is set to premiere on Friday, October 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and follows four long-time couples embarking on the ultimate social experiment to discover if they’re truly meant to be together by dating other people.

With relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach on hand to help them get to the truth about why they aren’t married, these couples will finally be able to discover if the “grass is really greener” on the other side.

After nine weeks of working on their relationships while dating other people, the couples must decide if it’s time to go their separate ways, or if it’s time to put a ring on it.