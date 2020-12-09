Bossip Video

“People like a hoe. Just be the hoe!”

If you hoped to see Kenya and Porsha bury their beef on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, then we’ve got some bad news for you.

Kenya Moore was a recent guest on Access’ episode of Housewives Nightcap and spoke on a number of #RHOA topics including her issues with NeNe Leakes. If you can remember NeNe and Kenya got into a nasty back and forth during a cast trip to Greece and NeNe threatened to spit on Kenya. Their beef then continued at the #RHOA virtual reunion. With that in mind, Kenya said there’s no room for reconciliation.

“She’s rotten,” said Kenya on Housewives Nightcap while confirming that their feud will never end.

During the interview, things got especially interesting however when Kenya was asked to speak on “strippergate.” As previously reported there’s a rumor circulating that Porsha Williams and “friend of the show” Tanya Sam had a threesome with the stripper hired to be entertainment at Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party. Kenya was seen in the RHOA trailer fueling the rumor by saying that she heard “sex noises” that night.

Now Kenya’s doubling down on her “sex noises” claim and adding that Porsha should “own up” to what happened that night. She also called the night a “freakshow” and said that someone shouldn’t “bring other people down” to try to cover up their freaky deeky deeds.

“We’re talking about girl on girl, we’re talking about other scenarios, we’re talking about strippers, it was an entire freakshow,” she said on “Housewives Nightcap.” “So yes, I can confirm that a freakshow happened that night.” “This is what I say: No one is trying to slut-shame anyone, no one is trying to say you can’t do it. You’re a single person, you can do whatever the hell you want to do. Just don’t lie about it.” “Don’t do it at work if you don’t want anybody to know,” she added. “If you are in a bedroom in a shared house with the rest of the cast, you should not be doing something that you don’t want people to know on national TV. And you shouldn’t be bringing down other people trying to cover for you either that you claim are you friends. Do what you gotta do but do it at home.”

Kenya also flat out made this comment about people “loving hoes” which sounds a lot like she’s calling Porsha a “hoe.”

“At the end of the day, people love a hoe, you know what I mean?” she said. “People like hoes! They’re funny, they’re outspoken, they live life on the edge. People like a hoe. Just be the hoe! It’s not a bad job, don’t you think? I mean, people love a hoe!”

C’mon Ken, keep it cute!

Porsha has yet to respond.

What do YOU think about Kenya’s comments on Porsha and strippergate?