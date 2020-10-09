RHOA Stars Deny Scandalous Stripper Smashing—But Someone Says THESE Are The Culprits

WHODUNNIT?!

That’s the question fans are asking about that #RHOA stripper scandal allegedly involving two stars on the show. As previously reported PageSix alleged that during the season 13 cast trip to Charleston, South Carolina, the ladies celebrated Cynthia Bailey’s forthcoming nuptials to Mike Hill with a bachelorette party.

During the wild (and apparently wet) affair, things allegedly escalated into some drunk girl on girl oral sex action while cameras rolled before the two ladies allegedly had sex with a male stripper hired for the party.

“[I was] hearing all these noises, sex talk and ‘F me harder,’” the source said to PageSix, adding that at least one other person allegedly heard them getting it on for about an hour. “She said when she thought they were finished, they started back up again.””

Since then, several ladies have denied being the hot and heavy housewives in question.

Kenya Moore confirmed that her buddy Kandi Burruss was NOT one of the people allegedly involved.

Kenya later added on her own InstaStory that she’s innocent as well; “Stop playing I wasn’t the one riding the bull #itwasntme @kenyamoorehair.”

Marlo Hampton shared a video on her page of herself singing along to Shaggy’s 2000 hit “It Wasn’t Me.”

Newbie LaToya Ali shared the same song on her InstaStory and captioned it “It Wasn’t Me.”

Newbie Falynn Guobadia denied being involved on her InstaStory; “Just me minding my business in Miami not involved in no bachelorette nonsense,” wrote the socialite.

Another newbie and reported fulltime housewife, Drew Sidora shared a family-friendly pic on her page and captioned it; “My foundation is rock solid,” seemingly hinting at her NOT cheating on her husband.

So who was it??? A blogger says he has an answer; hit the flip.