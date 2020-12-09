Bossip Video

Dez Bryant misses his revenge game against the Cowboys after testing positive for COVID-19 20 minutes before the game.

The NFL is trying their best to make the season go on until the end but as of now, more roadblocks keep jumping in front of their goal. Several players throughout this season have tested positive for COVID-19, putting in question the NFL’s safety protocol. To start, players aren’t in a bubble situation like the NBA, leaving ballers to potentially be exposed in a number of different ways.

Yesterday, after a long journey back to the NFL Dez Bryant was set to face his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, until he tested positive for COVID-19 20 minutes before the game, according to Sports Illustrated .

Dez Bryant of the Baltimore Ravens tested positive for Covid-19 before the game against the Dallas Cowboys and did not play. However, the game was played anyway, leaving many wondering why. So, how would you describe the NFL letting Cowboys-Ravens go on in a word?

One way of describe letting the game continue is problematic, since it shows the NFL’s priority profit over safety, as many have pointed out since the beginning. Dez was still on the field talking with players and coaches with his mask down in several photos that surfaced.

After the news broke, Dez took to Twitter to voice his frustration.

This was more than just another game for me… It wasn’t about revenge.. I didn’t need a catch… I wanted to make a point… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020