Mary Cosby is commenting on her controversial marriage (again) and admitting the obvious about the unusual pairing; IT WAS WEIRD.

As previously reported The Real Housewife of Salt Lake City married Robert Cosby Sr., the second husband of her late grandmother, over 20 years ago. The star who’s the head of her late grandma’s Pentecostal Church also previously said that she didn’t consummate her marriage with her stepgrandfather for at least 28 days and “stretched out” [lied] about being on her period to avoid sex.

“He would ask if I’m still on and I said ‘Yup!’ It got awkward.”

Oh my.

Mary is continuing to be open about her non-traditional marriage and shared on Wednesday night’s episode (Dec. 9th) that she initially did NOT want to marry her step-PawPaw but she ultimately feels like she made the right choice.

Mary made the confession to her #RHOSLC castmate Heather Gay after getting into a spat with another costar, Jenn Shah, who previously yelled out that Mary “f***d her grandpa.”

The two then went head to head at a luncheon Mary hosted. Mary called her a “hoodlum” and Jen alleged that Mary made racist comments about Black people at convenience stores.

“I did marry him. I didn’t want to, Heather,” said an emotional Mary about her stepgrandad spouse. “I didn’t want to. That’s weird to me. But [my grandmother] really did want me to, so I obeyed her. I trusted every word. And so I obeyed her because I trusted every word. If she managed to bring this church this far, then she has to be right. And look at my life,” an emotional Mary shared. “I chose right.”

Later in a confessional, she noted that she’s “made peace with it” and she feels like she not only obeyed her meemaw—but God.

“It took us two years to actually marry. I had to be certain. I started to pray myself, I started to seek high help myself. When I did that, I felt peace with it, so I married him. … I chose what the man upstairs told me to do.”

Mary’s confession about her hesitation to marry Robert Sr. comes after she noted that her marriage at 22 to him “split her church” and caused a rift between her and her mother, who allegedly wanted the patriarch to herself.

“I was actually 22 when we got married,” said Mary. It actually split our church. My mom had a fit because…she wanted my grandmother’s place [in the church] and felt like she was the one that should be marrying Robert Sr.”

What do YOU think about Mary’s unconventional marriage?