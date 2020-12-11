Bossip Video

Keri Hilson is trending on social media after the “Pretty Girl Rock” songstress seemingly announced that she’s the latest celebrity expecting.

Ms. Keri Baby, 38, posted a side by side photo of herself Kerimel kisses-ly cradling a bump. In the background, you can also see someone carrying an object and a ladder nearby sparking rumors that the pics are actually from a movie set.

Being the astute journalists that we are (ask The New York Times about us), we got some clarity.

A very close Keri Hilson source told BOSSIP that the pics are “just a joke” and indeed from the set of a recent project.

We can confirm that Keri’s just trimester trollin’, nothing to see here other than the songstress looking incredible as always.

Not too long ago Keri also complained about the constant COVID tests she had to undergo while filming. The singer/actress noted that at one point she had FOUR tests in one week alone.

Lemme tell YOU…the toughest part about filming in 2020 is all the damn COVID tests. I’ve had 4 tests this week alone, and tomorrow makes 3 days in a row. 😩 The last two testers said my nasal passage was so swollen, they hope they got a conclusive test. 🤧 — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) December 3, 2020

O U C H!

This isn’t the first time Keri’s sparked rumors that she’s expecting. Back in 2013, Keri shut down pregnancy rumors after she went on hiatus from music. Fans speculated that her absence HAD to be because of a possible pregnancy, but the songstress clarified that she just needed a break.

“Gotta say, #KeriKrew has been so LOYAL!! Thank you! I’ve hidden so many details of my life from public view, so I know there’s confusion,” she wrote in tweets captured by HelloBeautiful. “But plz know that although you may not understand my leave of absence (yes it was my decision), I’ve cherished your love & support!” “That elephant got too big to keep ignoring,” she said in conclusion. “But wait, it’s still there. Just smaller now.”

Still, Keri might be in a relationship. She recently posted a tweet about “loving a man with a plan.”

“Well I was referring to a plan for her…for them…that “US & WE” shit,” Keri told a fan about her tweet. “But really, we love a man with any kind of plan. We love watching our man execute something he set out to do. We find that so sexy! But even better when we’re included Winking face.”

Well I was referring to a plan for her…for them…that “US & WE” shit. But really, we love a man with any kind of plan. We love watching our man execute something he set out to do. We find that so sexy! But even better when we’re included 😉 https://t.co/VFsWxHpFHk — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) December 10, 2020

Can you imagine being claimed by Keri? Whewwww chile, the LUCKINESS.