Another day, another beautiful baby blessing for a celeb.

On the same day that Cassie announced that she was pregnant with her second child, her good girlfriend Christina Milian announced that she was pregnant too.

The actress, 39, made the announcement via Instagram with a photo of herself and partner Matt Pokora captioned “You and Me +3 #morelove.” Pokora is seen kissing Christina’s belly in the sweet sunset pic.

Matt also confirmed the news on his own page with a closeup of Christina’s burgeoning belly and a caption in French, his native language.

This is Christina’s third child, her second with Pokora. The couple welcomed their son, Isaiah, on January 20, 2020. Christina also has her 10-year-old daughter, Violet, that she welcomed with her ex-husband The Dream.

Prior to Christina’s pregnancy announcement, she told PEOPLE that she was enjoying time with her family during quarantine despite the obvious COVID-19 circumstances–“life is good,” said C. Milli.

“I’m super happy. I have a really happy baby,” Milian said. “Honestly, with all this stuff going on, it kind of was a blessing in disguise to be able to spend so much time together and to not be forced to rush right back to work. It’s been nice to just be home and be with my daughter and have this bonding experience.”

A blessing indeed, we see.

Congratulations Christina Milian!

In other Christina Milian news, looks like the busy mom has been detailing her time in quarantine with her family in a new YouTube show called “Really, Truly, Maybe.” The ‘Dip It Low” singer has been vlogging about a myriad of different topics from gardening and parenting advice to home hacks and music industry tips.

Earlier this month, Milian shared a sweet video of her and her mom and daughter whipping up a delicious rice pudding recipe, which you can check out down below.