What pandemic?

Beautiful people, it’s your favorite wanderlusty wayfarer Alejandro back with another scintillating recap of our latest fun-filled adventure–this time, in Malibu, California where we drove the impressive new 2021 Polaris Slingshot through stunning locales with celebrity guest Bow Wow along for the ride.

At first, I was hesitant to fly across the country during a surging pandemic but the Delta flight experience was actually pleasant with more space and less stress than usual.

If you choose to fly between now and 2021 2022, wear a face shield + comfortable mask (yes, I’m one of those people) and you’ll be fine.

Upon arrival at Malibu’s critically-acclaimed Surfrider hotel, we were treated like family by the nicest staff ever that seems to have perfected customer service.

It’s exactly where you’d want to stay after these pants-less months in quarantine and has a beach and several cool shops across the street.

At one point, while eating the swankiest locally-sourced breakfast in Malibu, I thought to myself: “you deserve this” before sliding on my mask, selecting a brand new helmet and driving through the sun-kissed gem that served as the perfect backdrop for our drive.

Polaris did an amazing job planning our route that took us outside the city, along the beach and eventually through the zig-zagging canyons that gave me a genuine feel for the best Slingshot to date.

Focusing on the drive, style and sound, the latest and greatest Slingshot upgraded AutoDrive transmission with paddle shifters, expanded color accent options with customizable LED interior lighting and added a new Rockford Fosgate® audio system with Apple CarPlay® integration while boasting the largest offering of accessory upgrades ever offered.

“In January, we promised our new 2020 Slingshot would be a game changer for consumers and dealers,” said Chris Sergeant, Polaris Slingshot Vice President. “Based on the tremendous success we have seen this year, there is no question we delivered on that promise. We elevated the experience in every meaningful way and created a more accessible offering for people to enjoy the next-level driving experience only a Slingshot can deliver.”

With smoother gear shifts, bigger (and bolder) sound and an enhanced engine, the 3-wheel dazzler lived up to the hype that’s sure to attract a new wave of customers.

Overall, I highly recommend the 2021 Slingshot to anyone A) considering purchasing one (especially if they’re new to the experience) B) looking for something cool and customizable that owns the road or C) ready to take their pandemic joy rides to the next level.

Polaris listens to its customers and it shows with the additions, enhancements and upgrades.

They also made sure we were safe the entire time by providing masks and sanitation stations at the hotel. The planning, organization and snacks were impeccable. 10/10 COVID-safe trip, highly recommend.

For more info on the 2021 Polaris Slingshot, click here.