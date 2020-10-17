Bossip Video

After months of pandemic stress, event cancellations and emails you swore you unsubscribed from, we’re (FINALLY) back with SEASON TWO of Bossip Be Trippin‘ (well, kinda) that kicks off with our shenanigan-filled adventure in the explosive 2020 Polaris Slingshot SL.

You already know we had to make a video of our experience with the futuristic 3-wheel demon that blew us away during our week-long test drive.

The Slingshot is basically a grown-up go-kart (that 12-year-old you dreamed of) with wayyy more power and cool features. And yes, it’s just as fun as it looks to drive (safely, of course) on these gorgeous Fall afternoons.

*Ladies, strap down your wigs before pulling off (or else). It goes from 0-50 real quick with Polaris’ first four-cylinder engine that feels like a rocket booster.

There’s also a new AutoDrive transmission with two drive modes, Comfort and Slingshot (perfect for the joy riders), a 7″ Ride Command display, 100-Watt Rockford Fosgate® audio, LED lighting and back-up camera.

Remember when Pinky & the Brain wanted to take over the world by pressing a big red button? Well, that Slingshot has one that, if pressed, takes things to the next level with a literal slingshot effect.

For those looking to spice up their socially distanced life, the Slingshot is perfect for enjoying great weather, pulling up to outdoor events and riding out for beach day fun.

While cruising through town, you can blast your fave jams at spectacular levels through the Slingshot’s Spaceship-level speakers.

Need to go on a quick run? Cool. The Slingshot has storage compartments behind the seats for groceries, your to-go order, shopping bags or anything else you pick up on the way.

Overall, we had a blast in the Polaris Slingshot (that starts at 26K) and can’t wait for our next medium fast and mildly furious adventure. For more info on the high-performance 3-wheeler, click here.