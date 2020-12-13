Bossip Video

It was the post that sent the Verzuz-ready Internet into an uproar.

“Hey y’all, I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” songstress Ashanti revealed on IG, Saturday Dec. 12. “I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the verzuz from my house… we’re trying to figure it all out!!!”

That was it.

The scheduled Verzuz between her and Keyshia Cole that was set to take place in person was officially over.

Later on IG Live, Ashanti denied getting COVID from her recent travels, most recently to Kenya. Instead she said she caught it from hugging a family member. In recent weeks the songstress visited Nairobi and Antigua.

“To be very, very, very clear: Yes I’ve been traveling, yes I went to Nairobi, I had an amazing time. No I did not get Covid from traveling, no I did not get Covid from being in Africa.”

Later Keyshia Cole hopped on Ashanti’s IG and was supportive of the “Happy” singer. Keyshia told ‘Shanti to take a break so that when they reunite she’ll be able to give the Verzuz her all.

“You might feel great like, ‘Nah, I’mma do this for the fans.’ We all know that the show must go on, that’s just how we do. That’s what we’re accustomed to,” Cole said. “But at the same time, I think it’s best for you to be able to get up and do your bop and do your little shuffle with your little hands on the side…. I can’t wait till we’re actually in the same room when I’m able to hold you and hug you and we both get our flowers.”

The Verzuz battle’s new date is Jan. 9, 2021.

Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s #VERZUZ. Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to show time. We apologize to our incredible audience! https://t.co/Z5joJjVmFI pic.twitter.com/zH4tkoKnhk — Verzuz (@verzuzonline) December 12, 2020

The Internet is currently doing what it does best; sharing hilarious memes and videos about the debacle.

