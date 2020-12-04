Bossip Video

Aww, baby! The next Verzuz battle is on the way and it’s perfect for those who “loooooooooooooooove” to hit high notes.

According to the official Verzuz account, Ashanti Vs. Keyshia Cole will take place Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

“Yeah, it’s official! The paperwork is IN 🚨 🚨 It’s a legendary Ladies Night on Saturday December 12th with @ashanti and @keyshiacole. Which Libra you got?!” reads the announcement.

The news comes after Keyshia teased Thursday that she’d be the next in line for a Verzuz showdown but declined to name her competitor.

“How are you guys LONG TIME NO HEAR!!! #Versuz BATTLE OTW😩💜,” Keyshia captioned a post.

After the news was confirmed she added; “It’s a #celebration💐💐 #VERZUZ”

Ashanti Vs. Keyshia Cole is the fourth women-only Verzuz in the series. Previously fans tuned in for Erykah Badu Vs. Jill Scott, Gladys Knight Vs. Patti LaBelle and Monica Vs. Brandy. Currently, the reigning record for Verzuz battles belongs to Jeezy Vs. Gucci Mane that raked in 1.8 million viewers.

Can these ladies beat that record?

Who do YOU think will “win”, Ashanti or Keyshia Cole???