There will be no “chill” during this particular Netflix session, unless you’re turned on by this sort of thing…

Anthony Mackie and Snowfall‘s Damson Idris are starring in what looks to be a fantastic new Netflix film Outside The Wire. If you’re in the mood for a good ol’ action flick starring two brothas who are about that action on-screen, then this flix for you.

Somewhere in the distant future, a drone pilot named Harp (Idris) finds himself working for a badass half-man, half-android officer (Mackie) when chaos is breaking out all around the world and there is a device that could end all life as they know it. Sure, that part is pretty run-of-the-mill but when you see how this futuristic society is presented we’re positive it will more than enough to warrant two hours of your socially-distant time to see what director Mikael Håfström, Falcon, and Franklin Saint have cooked up for you.

