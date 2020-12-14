Bossip Video

2 Chainz debuts his new show, Money Maker Fund, in which he listens to pitches from HBCU students and grads.

2 Chainz has always been at the forefront of the entrepreneurs in hip-hop. He has several businesses around Atlanta by the time one opens, he has another one he’s already started on right behind it. On Instagram, he’s showcased his stack of mail for tons of property taxes for his spots all over the world, so it’s safe to say he’s a serial investor. According to Complex, his new Youtube show will have him helping future entrepreneurs succeed just like him.

Produced by 2 Chainz himself, the Money Maker Fund show is released in partnership with YouTube’s Black Voice Fund. The show will reward $55,000 to Black entrpreneurs across a total of five episodes, and will be followed by even more shows focused on amplifying Black creatives. Other projects releasing as part of YouTube’s Black Voice Fund include The Legacy Series: Fashion Show, a live event on Dec. 17 that will feature rising Black-owned UK fashion brands. In early 2021, Moses Sumney will host the Black Future series next year, highlighting emergining talent in the BIPOC community through performances and interviews. Finally is Kitty Cash’s new show, Kitty’s World Virtual Series, which will see her examine moments in both popular culture and political history.

You can watch episode one below: