Need My Coins: Pablo Escobar’s Estate Sues 2 Chainz For Using Kingpin’s Likeness At ATL Restaurants

In recent months 2 Chainz’ Escobar restaurants have seemingly been under attack. First, the restaurant’s Peters Street location faced backlash for opening back up amid the COVID-19 pandemic, soon after the restaurant made the decision to continue take-out only and instead serve the homeless. The restaurant would later be shut down briefly for violating COVID-19 safety measures. Right after the backlash, a disgruntled employee sued the restaurant for allegedly stiffing him of $25k in commission for meeting his quotas as assistant manager.

It seems all the headlines have attracted another lawsuit from Pablo Escobar’s estate who learned of the restaurant and isn’t too happy with the name. According to TMZ, they’re suing 2 Chainz and his business partner Snoop for $10 million.

Pablo Escobar’s family company, Escobar Inc., is suing 2 Chainz for at least $10 million … claiming his Escobar Restaurant and Tapas — there are 2 of ’em in Atlanta — violates federal law with its unauthorized commercial use of the Escobar name and likeness. The company says it owns the trademark to Escobar’s likeness and 2 Chainz is using the name to generate traffic and sales. The company says, for example, 2 Chainz has Escobar’s likeness painted inside one of his joints. They also point to the menu featuring “Escobar Crab Cakes.”

Escobar Inc. wants the 8-figure damages, minimum, plus an injunction blocking use of the name and likeness at the restaurants.

2 Chainz isn’t the only one receiving lawsuits from the estate, earlier this year they also sued Apple for a security flaw in their phones. It seems everyone is hearing from the estate over anything they see fit.