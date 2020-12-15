Bossip Video

Kenya Moore is keeping hope alive in her marriage.

The RHOA Season 13 star is once again detailing her separation from estranged husband Marc Daly after speaking to a lawyer and consulting her good girlfriends Kandi and Cynthia about possible divorce proceedings. She also got advice on her Trinidadian man from proud Trini/#RHOA newbie LaToya who said Marc was just going through a”tabanca” (her words, not ours) and would come back around.

Kenya also recently shared that she and Marc have been separated for 10 months total and said she wants to “have custody issues settled” for their daughter Brooklyn Daly, 2 before she actually files for divorce.

On Sunday, Ken was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and she reiterated that comment noting that she hasn’t officially filed for divorce from the restaurateur. She also noted that Marc DID file, but withdrew his divorce petition and said he wants to publicly apologize to his wife.

“I have not filed for divorce. He did file and withdrew it less than 24 hours later, so we’ve kind of gotten past that,” said Kenya. “Right now, Marc is really fighting for his marriage. He wants to go to counseling. He’s made appointments. He’s asking to publicly apologize to me and a lot of things that I never thought I’d see the day.”

A public apology is well warranted.

If you can recall, Marc was heard on a hot mic telling people he “hated being married” and reportedly blew up on Kenya for “ruining his night” before saying he “didn’t want her to come” to his charity event. The next day Marc announced that he was filing for divorce and Kenya followed it up with a divorce announcement of her own. Apparently, the two of them were just bluffing and they could possibly work things out.

Kenya has spoken several times about possibly reconciling with her husband whom she married in June 2017. In April, she said that Marc was “back to acting like the man she married” and noted that they were on the mend despite the strain of the pandemic.

Then in May, she said that they discussed the possibility of having a second child together, despite their rocky relationship status.

“It’s a conversation that we’re still trying to figure out, honestly,” said the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star to US Weekly. “But I really feel, more and more, that I do [want to]. Time is ticking, and I want them to be close in age and … it’s a sensitive subject.”

Most recently they celebrated Brooklyn Daly’s birthday together.

What do YOU think about Kenya and Marc possibly reconciling?