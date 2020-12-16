Andre 3000 is letting fans in on one of his family’s holiday recipes: a quick lil apple pie.
3K doesn’t exactly frequent social media, but when he does post something, it makes headlines. This time around, the rapper is helping his followers keep warm this holiday season by sharing his family’s recipe for a “quick lil apple pie”–perfect for this year, since a lot of us won’t be with or families and need something fast, easy, and comforting.
He posted the recipe on his Instagram page in collaboration with Meals on Wheels Atlanta to raise awareness for its ongoing Pass It Down campaign.
“The holidays are different this year because we can’t hang with our friends & families like we would normally,” 3 Stacks wrote on Instagram. “But for many of our elders, they may be lonely or food insecure now and much of the year.”
He went on to urge his followers to follow @mealsonwheelsatlanta while donating time or money, saying, “donate, adopt a senior, give of yourself, and offer love to a senior who may need you this season.”
