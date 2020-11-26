Bossip Video

A List Of Your Favorite Celebrities Family Recipes To Try This Holiday Season.

With the holidays coming up, it’s time to socially distance and cook up those traditional holiday meals. Every holiday we all have our certain items that we have to cook as the family requests them and talk about them every day up until its time to eat.

This year, we decided to bless you with some celebrity recipes to try and if you like it, you can add it to your recipe book and pass it off as yours. Believe it or not, some of your favorite celebs can throw down in the kitchen, but they probably only get a chance to do so once or twice a year if that. So here are some of their favorite recipes we rounded up. Click after the jump to see the full list and tweet us your pictures of your finished product on Twitter @Bossip .

Anthony Anderson’s Sweet Potato Pie Recipe

3 medium sweet potatoes, (about 1 1/2 pounds)

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter

3/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 3/4 teaspoons McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Coriander

1 teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon McCormick® Ground Nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cups whole milk, divided

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract

1 (9-inch) frozen unbaked deep dish pie crust

1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Pierce sweet potatoes with a fork. Place on foil-lined baking pan. Bake 45 minutes or until fork tender. Cool sweet potatoes completely. Peel sweet potatoes, discarding skin. Cut flesh into chunks and place in large bowl. Mash with potato masher until smooth. (You should have about 2 cups of mashed sweet potatoes.)

2. Place butter, brown sugar, spices, salt and half of the milk in medium saucepan. Add mashed sweet potatoes. Cook on low 5 minutes, stirring until butter is melted and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat. Cool to room temperature.

3. Place eggs, remaining milk, granulated sugar and vanilla in large bowl. Beat with wire whisk until creamy. Whisk sweet potato mixture into egg mixture until well blended. Pour filling into pie crust.

4. Bake 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325°F. Bake 1 hour longer or until a knife inserted near center comes out clean. Cool completely on wire rack.