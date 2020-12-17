OWN For The Holidays Exclusive: Memaw Introduces Halle To The Moore Family In “First Christmas” [VIDEO]

‘Tis the season… for family friendly holiday movies!

The third and final OWN original holiday movie this season airs Tuesday, December 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT stars Idara Victor. This film is about writer Halle Downing (Victor), who was given up for adoption and placed in foster care at a young age, receives the blessing of a lifetime when she is invited to spend Christmas in New Orleans with the biological family she never knew she had – The Moores. Check out a sneak peek clip below:

What a sweet story!

Here’s the full synopsis:

Given up for adoption and placed in foster care at a young age, writer Halle Downing (Idara Victor, “Alita: Battle Angel”) receives the blessing of a lifetime when she is invited to spend Christmas in New Orleans with the biological family she never knew she had – The Moores. Halle’s grandmother “Memaw” (Tonea Stewart, “A Time to Kill”) welcomes the young woman with open arms, completely overwhelming Halle with emotion at the significance of finally finding her family. Extremely excited to meet her twin siblings Tiffany (Samantha Smith, “Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins”) and Glenn (Mason Beauchamp, “NCIS: New Orleans”) along with younger brother Drew (Peyton Jackson, “Nobody’s Fool”) for the first time, Halle soon faces the hard reality that finding her place in this close-knit family is going to take longer than she thought, something that becomes particularly evident when she witnesses Tiffany’s apprehension about introducing her new girlfriend Paris (Amanda Tavarez, “Queen Sugar”) to the family for the first time. However, as Christmas approaches, Halle begins to gain perspective on the Moore family dynamic and ultimately comes to embrace and celebrate her first family holiday with a special gift that tells her she is right where she is supposed to be. “First Christmas” is produced for OWN by MarVista in association with Harpo Films. Executive produced by Tia Mowry, Tiegen Kosiak, Todd Y. Murata, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew.

“First Christmas” airs Tuesday, December 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. Will you be watching?