Kawhi Leonard called into Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night to talk about the upcoming NBA season.

Even though the Clippers star stays in Southern California, which is where Kimmel tapes, the baller opted for a video chat, since we’re still mid-pandemic.

During the interview, Kawhi talks about starting the season on Christmas, what it’s like playing against the Lakers after he decided not to join their team, and playing against the Denver Nuggets after losing to them in the playoffs last season. Jimmy Kimmel also asks Leonard about Taco Tuesday–which is obviously a reference to LeBron James and his affinity for the weekly holiday–to which he admitted that he definitely eats tacos, as Mexican food is his favorite, since he is a Southern California native. He doesn’t always eat them on Tuesday, though.

Unsurprisingly, the host brings up the fact that a lot of people think Kawhi is mysterious, not knowing much about the star in comparison to some other NBA players, but Leonard doesn’t think he’s as difficult to crack as everyone else.

Check out the interview down below to hear the baller’s thoughts on the upcoming season, plus, see him get quizzed by Clippers superfan Billy Crystal.