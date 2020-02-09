Copping Pleas: Skip Bayless Blasts Lebron James For Avoiding The Smoke By Picking Kawhi Leonard For His All-Star Team

Skip Bayless Blasts Lebron James For Avoiding The Smoke By Picking Kawhi Leonard For His All-Star Team

Skip Bayless has always been the loudest critic (aka hater) of LeBron James since day 1. He’s been rooting for Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers to overtake the Staples Center and Los Angeles since last summer.

All season, Lebron and his Lakers have struggled to beat the Clippers, having yet to gain a victory over the them this season, further helping Skip’s narrative of LeBron not wanting to be on Kawhi’s bad side. Earlier this week, as a team captain LeBron picked his All-Star team, he surprisingly picked Kawhi to be on his team very early on. This move shocked many, especially because so many other star players were still on the board.

Skip Bayless didn’t waste any time getting on national TV to call out James for acting like “Vintage LeBron,” avoiding his true competition and trying to befriend them instead.

The famous sports commentator points to Draymond Green and LeBron’s former friction, which ended with LeBron and Klutch Sports going into business with Draymond and ending their feud. Skip even points out Kawhi airing a New Balance commercial and calling himself the new King of LA during the first Lakers vs Clippers game.

LeBron has to know people want to see him go head-to-head with Kawhi over being teammates, so this attempt is odd and seems like an olive branch to seek friendship. The Clippers have always been the basement step-sons in the Staples Center, but now, according to Skip, they are coming upstairs and using the fridge more freely.

Bayless might just have a point here, but you can watch the video down below and decide for yourself.