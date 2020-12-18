Bossip Video

Bam Adebayo is giving back to his community in a big way this holiday season.

After an impressive season with the Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo returned to his city to surprised one Florida family with an impressive gift for the holidays.

Adebayo showed up to the house of Travillia Bogan–a single mother of two sets of twins on the verge of facing eviction–and presented her with a year’s worth of rent. Just a week before Christmas, the baller himself calls this act of kindness the best present he has ever had the privilege of giving.

“It’s gotta be No. 1,” Adebayo told Complex. “Just helping somebody like that, in that situation, and all the negative situations that’s happened to her the last couple of months, that’s definitely top of my list.”

Plus, this gift meant more than just handing over some money and leaving: the 23-year-old also pledged to help with the upkeep and maintenance of the house, including upgrading the decor in the home and improving the landscaping around the property.

Bam posted about the good deed on his own instagram page, uploading a video of him meeting the family and presenting them with the money for rent. In his caption, he simply wrote, “BIGGER THAN BASKETBALL PEOPLE 💙”