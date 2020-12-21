Bossip Video

Big Latto had BIG FUN celebrating her 22nd birthday at her very own Royal Casino bash that brought out Atlanta’s jazziest tastemakers, heart-breakers and fanny-shakers for an unforgettable night in the Roaring 20s.

Celebrity guests included 21 Savage, Jayda Cheaves, Queen Naija and many, many more who enjoyed a luxurious casino experience bursting with Black opulence and stunning decor (courtesy of MBP Events).

The exclusive event marks the third extravagant Atlanta rapper affair in recent weeks that raised the bar for themed parties in the city despite the surging pandemic.

At only 22, Mulatto is one of Rap’s hottest new artists who made history as the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to earn a gold plaque (“B!t¢h From Da Souf”).

Back in August, the ClayCo Queen dropped her highly anticipated debut smash “Queen of Da Souf” that didn’t shock anyone who watched her win hit reality series “The Rap Game” in 2018.

With undeniable talent and sex appeal, Big Latto has everything she needs to dominate 2021 despite the pesky controversy over her polarizing name that we’re sure will be changed soon

“It’s still in the works, like, people gotta understand too that, at this level in an artist’s career that’s not just something that happens overnight,” she said about her impending name change. “Or, it’s not something that even happens period because it’s so much money and investments on the line when you do that…but it’s definitely in the works, like, I’m considering it for sure.”

