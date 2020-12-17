Bossip Video

WOO! WOO! WOO!

No one is having a better week than Offset who was surprised with a rare 2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (worth $550K+) from loving wife Cardi who also threw him an extravagant “Belly”-themed birthday bash that brought out his famous friends, industry tastemakers and cool somebodies for a nostalgic night of lavish shenanigans.

The interactive party raised the rapper party bar with an immersive installation of the 1998 cultural classic film “Belly” brought to life by dream trio Priceless Event Planning, The Cream Agency and I Am Phreshy Brand.

Guests walked through luxurious McLaren and Rolls Royce cars upon entrance (powered by Motor Cars of Atlanta) and a recreation of the iconic opening “Belly” scene.

Themed cocktails were curated by Dusse, Ciroc and Deleon Tequila with a unique bottle service system that required each table to send a request via 2-way pagers.

In true Offset form, guests were asked to bring unwrapped toys/gifts to be donated to Care 4 All–a local foster care agency in Atlanta ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Celebrity attendees included 2Chainz, fellow Migos Quavo & TakeOff, Da Baby, Polo G, the baddest bish Trina, RHOA’s Porsha Williams, DJ Drama, RHOA’s Todd & Kandi Burress-Tucker, Jacquees, Stunna4Vegas and more.

And yes, there were multiple COVID prevention measures that included screenings prior to entry, sanitation of the building prior to doors opening, complementary ‘Offset’ masks and sanitizing stations throughout the party.

Peep some amazing flicks from the spectacular affair below: