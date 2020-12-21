Bossip Video

Our holidays are jolly and bright already — thanks in part to Rihanna and her best friend Melissa Forde — who happens to have incredible camera skills!

This weekend Rihanna shared a shot of herself wearing a cherry-printed two piece swimsuit and double Chanel crossbody bags and shades while looking over one shoulder. Forever the chameleon, Rihanna sports a fringed mullet hairstyle — not something most folks can pull off — but stunning on her.

Rih captioned the shot “phuck a photo dump.”

Rihanna’s best friend Melissa Forde is the photographer responsible for the stunning shot. Forde reposted the same image as well as an additional one to her Instagram page with her hashtag #MTFphotography. She captioned the photo of Rihanna blowing smoke out of her mouth, “And I’m just getting started… hey best fren.”

Melissa got in on the fun too, sharing a shot of herself in a black bikini. Beautiful right?!

The ladies seem to be home for the holidays — Barbados seems like the place to be right now. And while most of us are preparing for Christmas, RihRih’s looking forward to December 26th when Fenty Skin lands at select retailers. She posted a promotional video about the big day on her Instagram recently.

Reports surfaced last week that the busy beauty mogul was also looking to expand her Fenty brand into the activewear space. The “Umbrella” singer is currently approaching Goldman Sachs to raise a whopping $100 million dollars from potential investors to support her lofty business plan.

Rih’s out here making serious money moves in the middle of a pandemic! Must be nice…

Are you excited to cop her new Fenty Skin products?