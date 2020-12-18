Bossip Video

Just when we thought she’d done it all, Rihanna is once again expanding her business.

The makeup, skincare, and lingerie mogul is reportedly working on expanding her Savage X Fenty line into the activewear space.

According to reports from WWD, Rihanna is currently approaching Goldman Sachs to raise funds for a Savage x Fenty expansion into activewear, also looking to boost the brand’s presence in Europe. The entrepreneur is reportedly seeking $100 million dollars from potential investors, all while she retains complete control of the brand.

Not much is known about the venture, as of now, though it’s easy to imagine just how well a foray into activewear would go for Rih and her beloved brand. Her Savage X Fenty lingerie already operates under a subscription service similar to Fabletics–Kate Hudson’s insanely successful athletic wear brand–so it only makes sense that Rihanna would put her own twist on the business.

In other news, RiRi is still releasing heat over at Fenty Beauty, getting ready to launch the powder version of the brand’s beloved Pro Filt’r Foundation line. In a recent ad, which dropped on Thursday, the mogul also announced that Fenty Skin will be available at Sephora, Harvey Nichols, and Boots UK on December 26–the same day the new foundation drops.

The 32-year-old star shared the big news with fans on social media.

“Pro Filt’r foundation changed the beauty game like no other, and we not bout to stop now!!” Rih wrote on Instagram.

“Introducing our brand NEW #PROFILTRPOWDERFOUNDATION. I turned my favorite Pro Filt’r Foundation formula into pressed powder perfection!!! Same 50 shades and soft matte finish,” she added.

Ladies, looks like Christmas came early!