Jrue Holiday is doing his part this holiday season, giving back to those in need following an especially rough year.

Over the weekend, the Milwaukee Bucks baller announced a generous donation he’s making this year leading up to Christmas. In an Instagram post he shared on Saturday, Holiday revealed his plan to donate the remaining balance of his 2020 NBA salary to Black-owned small businesses and nonprofits, which comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impact on families and businesses across the country.

“With the COVID-19 Pandemic and heightened racial injustices in 2020, many of us have been looking for answers. Lauren & I found ourselves searching for ways to help our community at a time when they needed it most,” he explained in his post. “Pledging the remainder of our 2020 NBA salary to small black owned businesses, nonprofits and initiatives is how we felt we could make a lasting impact.”

Holiday continue, writing, “According to @google, in 2020, worldwide searches for ‘support small business’ doubled compared to the previous year. It’s encouraging to know that in a time when we could all use a helping hand, we are still searching for ways to help one another. Know that you are not alone in your search for answers.”

The former Pelicans point guard was traded to Milwaukee last month. While it’s not clear how much he and his wife are donating, his salary for the 2020 season was $26,130,000–so it’s safe to say his last check for 2020 is a big chunk of change.