Holy venison, Batman!

Giannis Antetokounmpo was already rich as hell but now he’s SUPER f***ing rich. The Milwaukee Bucks big man just signed a historic new contract according to ESPN and all we wanna know is can we borrow $20?

The Greek Freak’s agent Alex Saratsis tells Adrian Wojnarowski that his client will become $228 million richer over the next 5 years for playing basketball for the Bucks. If you’re keeping score at home that means Giannis is clockin’ a tick under $46 million per season. Must. Be. Nice. This contract marks the biggest contract ever to be signed in NBA history. That’s a LOT of feta.

Basketball fans, specifically ones who root for the Bucks, have been on pins and needles all offseason worrying about whether or not the only player to make their team relevant since Lou Alcindor was throwing hook shots over 5’6″ dudes would remain in Milwaukee. With just 7 days left until the 2020-2021 season tips-off, they now have their answer.

Giannis took to Twitter to speak after the announcement hit the wire:

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.

Here’s what the aforementioned man formerly named Lou Alcindor, now Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, had to say about Giannis’ decision last year:

“I think [Antetokounmpo] should look into his own heart and make a decision based on what’s important to him and his professional life,” Abdul-Jabbar, who led the Bucks to their lone title in 1971, said to ESPN during a October 2019 trip to Milwaukee.

Looks like he listened. Congrats, Milwaukee. Now, y’all gonna win a chip or nah?