Whatever floats her boat!

Ray J and Princess Love may be in the middle of a divorce but that has ZERO do with them still procreating together according to Princess’ logic. TMZ reports that the ex-couple recently filmed ‘Secrets Unlocked’, a special set to air on VH1 in January, where she publicly made the request for another child.

The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ stars openly talked about the possibility during the show’s four-part special dubbed, ‘Secrets Unlocked’ It’s set to air on Jan. 4 on VH1. The news, at first, seemed to take Ray J by surprise, but hold your horses … ’cause it seems Princess Love’s thinking this is strictly a business transaction.

“All you need is sperm to get pregnant”, Princess told Ray J as they filmed remotely for the show.

The couple, who already have 2 kids together — daughter Melody and son Epik, are set to appear on an upcoming VH1 special alongside other couples from “Love & Hip Hop.” During a teaser for the special, Princess Love makes her demand for Ray J’s swimmers as she reveals they hadn’t had sex in 3 months.

Princess originally filed for divorce back in May and then rescinded divorce plans. Ray then filed for divorce a few months later.

Would YOU be down to have a third kid if it was your ideal, but with your soon to be ex?