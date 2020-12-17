Bossip Video

He’s really moving on.

In case you were holding out for Ray J and Princess Love to work things out in their marriage, you might want to let that go like he has. Unsurprisingly, Ray J has already moved on, somewhat. The reality TV mogul was seen kissing Sarah Oliver, a former “Bad Girls Club” star, and Page Six has confirmed they’re “casually dating.”

Video surfaced of Ray J and Sarah canoodling as the 32-year-old live-streamed from her phone last week. The casual daters shared a kiss on the same live-stream, raising questions about Ray J’s pending divorce from the mother of his two children, Princess Love.

Don’t feel bad for Princess after seeing these clips, because according to Page Six sources, “[Princess and Ray] are both single again, they’re both going to date and have fun.”

Earlier this year, Ray J expressed regret for a while after filing for divorce from Princess. This came months after convincing her not to divorce him over alleged infidelity that went down in Vegas in 2019. Princess accused Ray J of leaving her in a hotel suite to party with prostitutes. Legally, these two are still married.

Ray J and Princess Love are also set to appear in a new Love and Hip Hop reality spinoff which will apparently show the couple working on their marital problems. The show will also feature troubled couples Mendeecees Harris and Yandy Smith, Michael Blackson and Miss Yada, and more.

Are YOU shocked at all by Ray J moving on like this?