If you’re late to the party, it ALL began a few weeks ago when Twitter user @LottiDot revealed that Black folks would evolve into super-powered beings during the ‘Great Conjunction’ in a classic moment that ballooned into a pop culture phenomenon.

“As black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else, we are more creative, on December 21 our Real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction. Learn who u are as a people Woman with probing cane they wanna make us average,” she tweeted in the now viral tweet.

Other 3-eyed wokelings jumped in to agree with the tweet that marked December 21st as a significant day of awakening for Black people throughout the diaspora.

As of right now, at this very moment, we STILL haven’t experienced any powers but the jokes are more than enough at a stressfully uncertain time in this surging pandemic.

Astronomers called the winter solstice event the “Great Conjunction of 2020” that hasn’t been visible to the naked eye since 1226, according to Earth Sky.

The last time Jupiter and Saturn giants appeared so close was in 1623 and, if you miss it this year, you’ll have to wait until 2080 to see it again.

